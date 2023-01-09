Everipedia (IQ) Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Everipedia (IQ) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $61.23 million and approximately $22.67 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the future of knowledge. The IQ token powers IQ.wiki, the world's largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. The IQ token is both a governance and DeFi token with IQ stakers governing the platform and earning rewards. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by BrainDAO's treasury of IQ tokens, stablecoins, blue chip NFTs, and other digital assets.The IQ token is integral to IQ.wiki. IQ token holders who stake their tokens with the HiIQ staking system, vote on governance decisions involving both the platform and the IQ token itself. IQ token stakers also earn IQ token rewards from staking their tokens with HiIQ and for contributing to the IQ.wiki platform.”

