Fantom Achieves Market Cap of $678.35 Million (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a market cap of $678.35 million and $171.76 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003651 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.74 or 0.00444458 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $248.76 or 0.01440696 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,420.40 or 0.31392905 BTC.
About Fantom
Fantom launched on June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,768,349,643 coins. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Fantom
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.
