Fantom Achieves Market Cap of $678.35 Million (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a market cap of $678.35 million and $171.76 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.74 or 0.00444458 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $248.76 or 0.01440696 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,420.40 or 0.31392905 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom launched on June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,768,349,643 coins. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fantom

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG-based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.