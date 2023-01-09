Fantom (FTM) Market Cap Hits $656.73 Million

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 9th. Fantom has a market capitalization of $656.73 million and $203.02 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 155.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.66 or 0.00443608 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $248.08 or 0.01435475 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,414.88 or 0.31332932 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s launch date was June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,768,390,142 coins. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fantom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG-based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

