Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $4.24 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $412.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a negative net margin of 425.99%. The company had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

