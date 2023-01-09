Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,710 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 4.7% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,465,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Theory Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

MGK traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.69. 3,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,975. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $165.89 and a one year high of $254.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.24.

