Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,155 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 63,722,308 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3,302.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,036,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,018 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,252,000. Finally, Taiyo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,862,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ESGU traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,950. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.79. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $107.08.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

