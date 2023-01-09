First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $188.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $146.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Solar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on First Solar from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded First Solar from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.00.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $156.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.86. First Solar has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $173.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 178.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,843.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in First Solar by 15.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 601 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in First Solar by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,224 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in First Solar by 1.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,731 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 3.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.8% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 15,255 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.