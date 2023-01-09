Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Director Sells $68,520,671.14 in Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fiserv alerts:

On Wednesday, January 4th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $102.18 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $110.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.