Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Price Tops $1.09

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Frax Price Index Share has a total market capitalization of $120.65 million and approximately $59,260.61 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00006324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Frax Price Index Share alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.72 or 0.00442347 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $248.84 or 0.01434703 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,418.27 or 0.31239387 BTC.

Frax Price Index Share Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s launch date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Price Index Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Price Index Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Price Index Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Price Index Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.