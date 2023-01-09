FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Trading Up 1.7%

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.84 and last traded at $8.82. Approximately 341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

FRMO Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91.

FRMO Company Profile

FRMO Corporation, through its 4.95% interest in Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. It provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors.

