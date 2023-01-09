G999 Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,412.68 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $1,412.68 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00070906 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00064020 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001165 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00024643 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000258 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

