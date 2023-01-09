Gala Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.41 Billion (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last week, Gala has traded up 130.2% against the dollar. One Gala token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market capitalization of $287.13 million and approximately $1.41 billion worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 153.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.31 or 0.00442038 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.10 or 0.01437176 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,389.86 or 0.31221988 BTC.

Gala Token Profile

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official website is gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

