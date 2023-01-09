Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Flex accounts for about 9.4% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Flex worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Flex by 119.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth $82,769,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Flex by 14.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,792,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,052,000 after buying an additional 1,831,251 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flex by 146.8% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 66.4% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,375,000 after acquiring an additional 997,292 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Flex Price Performance

FLEX traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 98,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 44,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $882,694.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,122.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 44,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $882,694.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $1,734,074. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.