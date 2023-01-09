Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. Griffon comprises about 1.3% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Griffon by 966.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Griffon from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Griffon Stock Performance

NYSE:GFF traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.54. 24,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,240. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.51. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $708.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.00 million. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.50%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

