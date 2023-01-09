Gecina Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Gecina Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.92.

GECFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. AlphaValue cut shares of Gecina Société anonyme to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gecina Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GECFF opened at $68.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day moving average of $76.08. Gecina Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $68.10 and a 12 month high of $148.35.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

