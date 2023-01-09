General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 294.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,775. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $200.65 and a one year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.91.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

