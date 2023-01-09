GensoKishi Metaverse Price Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $276.09 million and $202,320.39 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GensoKishi Metaverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

