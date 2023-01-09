Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.37% from the company’s previous close.

GERN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geron to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Geron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Geron Stock Up 11.6 %

Geron stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,909,641. Geron has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a negative net margin of 8,563.80%. On average, analysts predict that Geron will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Geron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Geron by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile



Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.



