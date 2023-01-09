Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $33.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GTY. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Getty Realty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Getty Realty Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $35.77.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.39 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.38%.

Institutional Trading of Getty Realty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Getty Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,361,000 after buying an additional 36,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Getty Realty by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,014,000 after buying an additional 81,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Getty Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,722,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,272,000 after buying an additional 37,585 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Getty Realty by 13.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,571,000 after buying an additional 107,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Getty Realty by 66.0% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 801,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,555,000 after buying an additional 318,595 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Company Profile

