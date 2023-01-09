GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Major Shareholder Sells $196,959.12 in Stock

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 71,362 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $196,959.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,881,933 shares in the company, valued at $10,714,135.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $2.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.20. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 32,650 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the period. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

