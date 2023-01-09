Glynn Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV)

Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Norwest Venture Partners XIII LP purchased a new stake in Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,315,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

GROV has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Grove Collaborative from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $103,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 484,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,947.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 39,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $57,500.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $103,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 484,274 shares in the company, valued at $401,947.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,716 shares of company stock worth $255,315. 15.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grove Collaborative stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.57. 19,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

