GMX (GMX) Price Reaches $41.97 on Major Exchanges

GMX (GMX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. GMX has a market cap of $351.12 million and approximately $25.76 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMX token can currently be bought for about $41.97 or 0.00243481 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GMX has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

GMX Profile

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,793,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,366,604 tokens. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GMX is gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

