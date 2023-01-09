Golem Price Hits $0.19 (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Golem token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001120 BTC on popular exchanges. Golem has a total market cap of $192.78 million and $4.35 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Golem has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 153.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.43 or 0.00444682 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.98 or 0.01448516 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,398.73 or 0.31408727 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem’s launch date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golem is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

