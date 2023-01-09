Gouws Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gouws Capital LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $182.94. 34,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,741. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $158.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.20.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Several research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.71.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

