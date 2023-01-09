Gouws Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gouws Capital LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 3.0% of Gouws Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Deere & Company by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Deere & Company Price Performance
Shares of DE traded up $7.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $433.70. 19,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,997. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $424.08 and a 200-day moving average of $373.37. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $129.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deere & Company (DE)
- Why Camping World Rose 9% in the First Week of 2023
- Is Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Finally Putting in a Bottom?
- ZIM Integrated Shipping: Are the Bears Losing Their Grip?
- V.F. Corp Stock is a Cheaper Outerwear Apparel Play
- Is Medtronic Stock Ready to Revive?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.