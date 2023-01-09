Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.61

Grasim Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of -0.14.

Grasim Industries Limited operates in fibre, yarn, pulp, chemicals, textile, fertilizers, and insulators businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others segments. It provides viscose staple fiber, a man-made biodegradable fiber for use in apparels, home textiles, dress materials, knitted wear products, and non-woven applications; wood pulp products; viscose filament yarn, a natural fibre for manufacturing fabrics; and textile products, such as linen and wool.

