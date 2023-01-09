Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Acquires 325 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 2.1% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,610,557,000 after buying an additional 13,965,418 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,347,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,018,423,000 after acquiring an additional 34,821 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,449,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,343,440,000 after purchasing an additional 292,766 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,286,779,000 after purchasing an additional 725,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,648,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $590,155,000 after purchasing an additional 25,525 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $258.23. 3,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.39. The firm has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on BDX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

