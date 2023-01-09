Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in General Electric by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,263,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,786 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in General Electric by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,668,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $679,270,000 after purchasing an additional 127,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

General Electric Trading Up 2.0 %

GE stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.40. The company had a trading volume of 70,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,638,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average of $74.42. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

