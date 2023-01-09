Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up approximately 2.7% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $240,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,806,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synopsys Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.55.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $7.05 on Monday, reaching $327.59. 9,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,928. The company has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.81. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

