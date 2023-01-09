H2O DAO (H2O) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $160,612.64

H2O DAO (H2O) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. In the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One H2O DAO token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000696 BTC on exchanges. H2O DAO has a total market capitalization of $27.01 million and $160,612.64 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.87 or 0.00445267 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.49 or 0.01439343 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,429.47 or 0.31450055 BTC.

About H2O DAO

H2O DAO’s genesis date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,728,944 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade H2O DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy H2O DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

