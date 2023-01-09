Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Harrow Health’s FY2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS.
Harrow Health Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ HROW opened at $14.25 on Thursday. Harrow Health has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $385.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06.
Insider Buying and Selling at Harrow Health
In other Harrow Health news, CFO Andrew R. Boll purchased 2,500 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $33,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,553.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew R. Boll bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $33,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 255,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,553.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark L. Baum acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $334,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,141 shares in the company, valued at $19,176,367.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 29,360 shares of company stock worth $393,561 in the last ninety days. 14.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Harrow Health
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harrow Health (HROW)
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.