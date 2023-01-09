Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Harrow Health’s FY2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Harrow Health Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ HROW opened at $14.25 on Thursday. Harrow Health has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $385.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harrow Health

In other Harrow Health news, CFO Andrew R. Boll purchased 2,500 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $33,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,553.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew R. Boll bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $33,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 255,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,553.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark L. Baum acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $334,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,141 shares in the company, valued at $19,176,367.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 29,360 shares of company stock worth $393,561 in the last ninety days. 14.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Harrow Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 4.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 114,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 101.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 58,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 29,659 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 187.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 19,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 24.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 3.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,005 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

