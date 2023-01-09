Head to Head Review: Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) and CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB)

CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) and Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CFSB Bancorp and Brookline Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CFSB Bancorp $2.43 million 22.36 N/A N/A N/A Brookline Bancorp $338.52 million 3.16 $115.44 million $1.41 9.87

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CFSB Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CFSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookline Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CFSB Bancorp and Brookline Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Brookline Bancorp has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 24.01%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than CFSB Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of CFSB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CFSB Bancorp and Brookline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CFSB Bancorp N/A 0.07% 0.01% Brookline Bancorp 31.14% 11.24% 1.28%

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats CFSB Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CFSB Bancorp

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers one- to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of investment grade investment securities and liquid assets comprising the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises, corporate debt, mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, asset-backed securities, municipal obligations, mutual funds, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions. Further, it offers online and mobile banking, and online bill pay services. The company operates through three full-service banking offices and one limited-service branch office in Norfolk County, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Quincy, Massachusetts. CFSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 15 Beach, MHC.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans. It also provides term loans, letters of credit, foreign exchange, cash management, investment advisory, and online and mobile banking services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 50 full-service banking offices in greater Boston, Massachusetts, and greater Providence, Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

