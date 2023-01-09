Head to Head Review: Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) vs. JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) and JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Fortune Brands Innovations has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JELD-WEN has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Fortune Brands Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of JELD-WEN shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fortune Brands Innovations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of JELD-WEN shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortune Brands Innovations 9.35% 27.08% 9.84% JELD-WEN 1.07% 22.51% 4.52%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortune Brands Innovations 0 2 2 0 2.50 JELD-WEN 2 8 1 0 1.91

Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus price target of $57.67, suggesting a potential downside of 5.26%. JELD-WEN has a consensus price target of $11.88, suggesting a potential upside of 6.97%. Given JELD-WEN’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JELD-WEN is more favorable than Fortune Brands Innovations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fortune Brands Innovations and JELD-WEN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortune Brands Innovations $7.66 billion 1.02 $772.40 million $5.65 10.77 JELD-WEN $4.77 billion 0.20 $168.82 million $0.57 19.49

Fortune Brands Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than JELD-WEN. Fortune Brands Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JELD-WEN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fortune Brands Innovations beats JELD-WEN on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. provides water, outdoor, and security products, including water management, connected products, outdoor living, material conversion, sustainability, safety, and wellness. The company's portfolio of brands comprising Moen, House of Rohl, Aqualisa, Therma-Tru, Larson, Fiberon, Master Lock, and SentrySafe. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows. It also provides other ancillary products and services, such as shower enclosures and wardrobes, moldings, trim boards, lumber, cutstocks, glasses, staircases, hardware and locks, cabinets, and screens, as well as molded door skins, and miscellaneous installation and other services. The company markets its products under the JELD-WEN, Swedoor, DANA, Corinthian, Stegbar, LaCantina, VPI, and Breezway brands. It serves wholesale distributors and retailers, as well as individual contractors and consumers. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

