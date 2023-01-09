Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.13 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0448 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $42.62 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00071054 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00064639 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001167 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00024705 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000210 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,202,289,734 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,202,289,733.68573 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.043638 USD and is up 9.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $26,949,336.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

