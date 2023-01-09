Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Heineken from €116.00 ($123.40) to €114.00 ($121.28) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Heineken from €79.00 ($84.04) to €77.00 ($81.91) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Heineken from €125.00 ($132.98) to €120.00 ($127.66) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Heineken from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Heineken from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.29.

Get Heineken alerts:

Heineken Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of HEINY opened at $49.56 on Friday. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $59.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.