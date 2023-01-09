Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €70.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) received a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($65.96) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($71.28) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($65.96) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €61.00 ($64.89) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday.

Shares of HEN3 traded down €1.56 ($1.66) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €65.24 ($69.40). 525,121 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €66.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €63.79. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($109.57) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($137.93).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

