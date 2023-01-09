HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0250 on Top Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. HI has a total market cap of $69.33 million and approximately $740,732.26 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HI has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00012909 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00037155 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 75.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00043130 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005609 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00019396 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00241813 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02547836 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $739,853.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

