HI Price Tops $0.0251 on Major Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. HI has a total market cap of $69.52 million and approximately $763,540.20 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00013013 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00037029 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00042829 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005794 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00019217 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00240707 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000099 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02547836 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $739,853.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

