Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.37 million. Hologic also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS.

Hologic Trading Up 3.3 %

Hologic stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.37. 47,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,146. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.50. Hologic has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $80.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.92.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after buying an additional 381,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hologic by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $877,794,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hologic by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Hologic by 7.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,004,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,967,000 after purchasing an additional 133,284 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

