Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1074.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $970.30 million.

Hologic Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HOLX opened at $77.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.50. Hologic has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $80.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.92.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

