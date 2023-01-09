Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $76.00 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00008745 BTC on major exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $76.00 million and $57.92 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.36819733 USD and is up 6.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $23,355,803.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

