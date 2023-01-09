Hooked Protocol Price Reaches $1.42 on Exchanges (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $70.77 million and $66.40 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.42 or 0.00008224 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.36819733 USD and is up 6.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $23,355,803.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

