Hop Protocol Price Tops $0.0726 on Exchanges (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $110.45 million and approximately $130,480.83 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0726 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hop Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 130.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00445207 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.00 or 0.01443166 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,403.80 or 0.31445870 BTC.

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hop Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hop Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.