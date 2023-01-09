Horizen Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $119.44 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $9.02 or 0.00052335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $119.44 million and $15.94 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00251742 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00080933 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002308 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,239,162 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

