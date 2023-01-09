Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its price target raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Shares of NYSE:HBM traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.85. 511,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,116,348. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.89. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $346.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. Analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 2,017.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth $67,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

