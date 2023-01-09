Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Trading Up 16.7%

Hudson Resources Inc. (CVE:HUD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 233,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 601% from the average daily volume of 33,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Hudson Resources Stock Up 33.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of C$7.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.38.

About Hudson Resources

Hudson Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Greenland. The company holds 100% interests in the Nukittooq Niobium and Tantalum project, and Sarfartoq Rare Earth Element project, as well as a 31.1% interest in the White Moutain Anorthosite project.

