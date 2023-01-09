ICON Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $151.39 million and $3.61 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000932 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 943,531,328 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

ICON Coin Trading

