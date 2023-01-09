Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
INFI stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.22. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94.
Institutional Trading of Infinity Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
