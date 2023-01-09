Insider Buying: Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) Insider Purchases A$29,079.47 in Stock

Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG – Get Rating) insider Christopher Campbell bought 73,064 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,079.47 ($19,781.95).

Academies Australasia Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Academies Australasia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academies Australasia Group Limited provides training and education services in Australia and Singapore. The company offers English language, senior high school, Singapore government school preparatory certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, and bachelor degree courses. It operates 18 licensed colleges and offers approximately 150 qualifications.

