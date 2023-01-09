Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) Director Randall E. Paulson bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.22 per share, with a total value of $744,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 276,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,306,180.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

RILY stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.23. The stock had a trading volume of 329,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,312. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $88.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.43.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $340.36 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.